Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Jukwaa La Usalama

Boda bodas waiting to cross an intersection. PHOTO/Kenya Insights
News

State warns of growing crime rings hidden in Boda Boda industry

According to the Jukwaa la Usalama report, boda bodas have become a lifeline for many communities, but weak oversight has led to confusion, growing lawlessness and rising safety fears. The review notes that many riders operate without registration or proper identification, allowing offenders to blend in with genuine operators.

By