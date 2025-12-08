Why gazetted units remain idle in Samburu, Turkana and Baringo
The findings are contained in the Jukwaa la Usalama report, which shows that the government’s plan to make all gazetted units operational has slowed because of budget gaps.
The findings are contained in the Jukwaa la Usalama report, which shows that the government’s plan to make all gazetted units operational has slowed because of budget gaps.
Over 106,000 Village Elders will be formally recognized with a monthly stipend of Sh3,000, while the National Government Administration Police Unit will be established with an initial 1,860 officers.
According to the Jukwaa la Usalama report, boda bodas have become a lifeline for many communities, but weak oversight has led to confusion, growing lawlessness and rising safety fears. The review notes that many riders operate without registration or proper identification, allowing offenders to blend in with genuine operators.
Gangs mentioned in the report include Jeshi Jinga, 42 Brothers, M23, Kapenguria Six and Usiku Sacco, which are active across parts of the western region, the coast and Rift Valley.
Speaking on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi during the Jukwaa la Usalama forum, Murkomen said the officers had brought honour to the country and would strengthen domestic security with the experience gained abroad.
The reforms, ranging from promotion of police officers to their transfer, will also ensure the officers do not stay at a particular rank and location for long.
Murkomen took a swipe at the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), accusing it of siding with lawbreakers at the expense of ordinary Kenyans.