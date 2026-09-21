Kibera court denies bail to 8 Utumishi Girls students over dorm fire deaths
In a ruling delivered on Monday, September 21, 2026, Justice Diana Kavedza said the immediate release of the eight students would expose them to a significant risk of harm.
In a ruling delivered on Monday, September 21, 2026, Justice Diana Kavedza said the immediate release of the eight students would expose them to a significant risk of harm.
UN rights chief Volker Turk said he was "alarmed" by the changes, warning that while some parts of the amendments could improve child protection, other provisions raise serious concerns over the treatment of children in conflict with the law.
The eight girls appeared before Justice Diana Kavedza and each entered a not guilty plea to the charges brought against them. At the outset of the proceedings, the judge emphasized that because of their age, they should be referred to as "subject minors" rather than accused persons.
The prosecution also asked the court to direct that the students be examined by a child psychiatrist at Mathari Mental Hospital and assessed by a Children’s Officer.
Wakili wa Watoto national chairperson Belinda Mwende says fear, stigma, weak reporting systems and online exploitation are leaving children vulnerable. She says the initiative offers safe, confidential spaces and supports children through the justice system.