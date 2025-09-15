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Nepal interim PM Sushila Karki swears in new ministers after mass protests
The appointments mark the first concrete steps by the new interim government to restore order and prepare for fresh elections.
The appointments mark the first concrete steps by the new interim government to restore order and prepare for fresh elections.
Karki and her cabinet will face multiple challenges, including restoring law and order, rebuilding parliament and the other key buildings that were attacked, in addition to reassuring the Gen Z protesters who want change.
Sushila Karki, the 73-year-old former chief justice, has been tasked with restoring order and addressing protesters' demands for a corruption-free future ahead of elections in six months.
The 73-year-old was sworn in on Friday evening during a brief ceremony following an agreement between President Ram Chandra Poudel and protest leaders.