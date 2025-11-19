News
Kasipul By-Election: IEBC stops candidates from altering campaign timetable
The decision followed a complaint questioning whether a candidate could independently revise their campaign timetable.
The decision followed a complaint questioning whether a candidate could independently revise their campaign timetable.
The Commission’s Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee on Monday issued strict directives following complaints of intimidation, clashes, and disruptions during campaign activities.
Paul Were, Charles Were’s brother, confirmed that Dorothy had been living at the MP’s residence during the period he was based in Meru.
A group of ODM leaders, including Governor Gladys Wanga and Homa Bay Town MP Opondo Kaluma, have publicly endorsed Boyd Were.
The incident unfolded near his residence in Kabuor Village, Kasipul Constituency, at around 9 p.m.