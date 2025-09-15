Nepal interim PM Sushila Karki swears in new ministers after mass protests
The appointments mark the first concrete steps by the new interim government to restore order and prepare for fresh elections.
The appointments mark the first concrete steps by the new interim government to restore order and prepare for fresh elections.
Sushila Karki, the 73-year-old former chief justice, has been tasked with restoring order and addressing protesters' demands for a corruption-free future ahead of elections in six months.
Nationwide curfews are currently in place until Thursday morning and the army has warned of punishment for anyone involved in violence and vandalism.
His resignation came on the second day of mass anti-government protests, triggered by Oli's move to ban social media platforms in the landlocked Himalayan nation, which had asked these multinational firms to open their offices in Nepal.
Protesters pushed through fencing and forced riot police to retreat as they surrounded the parliament building in Kathmandu on Monday.