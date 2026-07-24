Former KPL veteran coach Abdallah Juma passes on
In a statement, FKF mourned the former coach, extending condolences to his family, friends, former players and everyone whose lives he touched through football.
In a statement, FKF mourned the former coach, extending condolences to his family, friends, former players and everyone whose lives he touched through football.
Sharks, are currently winless so far this season, having drawn their two matches and will take on the bankers as they both look to progress upwards in the KPL standings. They drew 0-0 against Bandari and Ulinzi Stars in their opening fixtures. KCB on the other hand, have three points from their two games, having beaten Tusker FC on the opening day and fallen to Posta Rangers in their second clash.
The 2025/26 FKF Premier League season kicks off today with an eagerly anticipated clash between Tusker FC and KCB at Kasarani Stadium at 6 PM Kenyan time.
The cops were forced to come from behind to secure the win.
Kenya Police have returned to the top of the Kenya Premier League standings following a 3-1 win over Murang'a Seal in Machakos Saturday afternoon.