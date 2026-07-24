Sports

Sharks, are currently winless so far this season, having drawn their two matches and will take on the bankers as they both look to progress upwards in the KPL standings. They drew 0-0 against Bandari and Ulinzi Stars in their opening fixtures. KCB on the other hand, have three points from their two games, having beaten Tusker FC on the opening day and fallen to Posta Rangers in their second clash.