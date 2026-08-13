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CS Kagwe: Kenya may turn to COMESA as maize output falls
The CS said maize imports will form part of the measures being used to protect food supplies, with the government looking to countries within the COMESA region for additional stocks.
The CS said maize imports will form part of the measures being used to protect food supplies, with the government looking to countries within the COMESA region for additional stocks.
Data released by the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) shows Kenya exported 692,000 kilogrammes of miraa between January and March, compared to 795,668 kilogrammes during the same period last year. The drop in export volumes reduced earnings to Sh3.09 billion from Sh3.56 billion, representing a loss of about Sh470 million.
If Parliament approves the changes, all State-backed agricultural loans will be handled by the planned Kenya Agribusiness Development Corporation (Kadco) Limited.