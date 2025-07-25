Business
KenGen powers majority of Kenya’s electricity as demand soars
KenGen said its geothermal power plants generated 13,678 megawatt-hours (MWh), while hydropower stations contributed 10,915 MWh to the national grid.
KenGen said its geothermal power plants generated 13,678 megawatt-hours (MWh), while hydropower stations contributed 10,915 MWh to the national grid.
This stability is a positive sign amid fluctuating rainfall patterns that have increasingly impacted hydroelectric power generation, creating pressure for energy planners to seek more diverse sources of electricity.