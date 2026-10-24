KenGen names Ronoh Kibet Charles as CEO to succeed Peter Njenga

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has appointed Ronoh Kibet Charles as its next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, setting the stage for a leadership transition at the country's largest electricity producer.

In an announcement issued by the company's Board of Directors, KenGen said Kibet emerged successful following a rigorous and competitive recruitment process. He will assume substantive office on February 1, 2027, succeeding Peter Waweru Njenga, who is due to retire.

The appointment is expected to provide continuity in the company's leadership as it pursues its strategic priorities, including geothermal energy development, business diversification and the expansion of its commercial operations.

Kibet currently serves as KenGen's General Manager in charge of Commercial Services, a role that places him at the centre of the company's energy markets, investments, new business development and partnerships.

His responsibilities also include marketing and corporate communication, as well as sustainability initiatives.

According to the company, his professional background combines engineering expertise with commercial leadership, experience that has contributed to renewable energy development, the growth of international consultancy services and the advancement of the Olkaria Green Energy Park.

KenGen said the incoming chief executive would take over following Njenga's retirement, with the transition period intended to support an orderly handover and minimise disruptions to the company's operations.

The board expressed confidence in Kibet's ability to build on the company's existing achievements while strengthening performance and identifying new opportunities for growth.

“We warmly congratulate Eng. Kibet on his appointment,” the board said, adding that it was confident he would help develop staff, improve performance and guide the company into its next phase of growth.

The board also highlighted innovation and sustainable value creation as priorities for the incoming leadership.

The transition comes as KenGen continues to pursue opportunities in renewable energy and commercial services, areas that have become increasingly important to its long-term business strategy.

Kibet brings more than 17 years of experience

Kibet has more than 17 years of professional experience spanning geothermal development, project delivery, commercial strategy and business growth.

His career at KenGen has involved work in areas central to the company's operations and expansion plans. Through his current position, he has gained experience in investment decisions, energy markets and the development of new business partnerships.

His professional record also includes contributions to the expansion of KenGen's international consultancy portfolio, including assignments in Eswatini.

The company has increasingly sought to diversify its commercial activities beyond electricity generation, with consultancy services and other business opportunities forming part of its broader growth strategy.

Kibet's experience in these areas is expected to be relevant as the company seeks to strengthen its commercial performance while maintaining its focus on power generation.

The incoming managing director holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Telecommunication and Information Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Project Management, both from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

He is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and an SAP Project System Consultant.

In addition to his academic and technical qualifications, Kibet has undertaken executive education programmes aimed at strengthening his leadership and management skills.

These include the Organisational Leadership programme at Harvard Business School and executive education at IESE Business School in Spain, the University of Cape Town and Strathmore Business School.

His professional affiliations include the Engineers Board of Kenya, the Institution of Engineers of Kenya and the Geothermal Association of Kenya.

Kibet is also a recipient of the Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW), a national honour.

Board commends outgoing CEO

In the announcement, KenGen's board, management and staff paid tribute to Njenga for his leadership and service during his tenure as managing director and chief executive.

The company said his administration had strengthened its financial performance, with KenGen recording a profit after tax of Sh10.48 billion in the 2025 financial year.

The board also credited the outgoing chief executive with advancing business diversification and expanding the company's geothermal consultancy portfolio, including work undertaken in Eswatini.

“We thank him for his contribution to KenGen's growth and wish him a fulfilling retirement,” the company said.

Njenga's departure will mark a leadership change at an institution that plays a central role in Kenya's electricity generation sector.

The appointment of a successor ahead of his retirement provides the company with an opportunity to prepare for the handover while maintaining continuity in management and ongoing projects.

Kibet's appointment places him in line to lead KenGen at a time when investment in reliable electricity generation, renewable energy and operational efficiency remains important to Kenya's economic development.

The company's geothermal operations are a key part of its business, while its commercial services and consultancy activities provide opportunities to expand revenue streams and establish a stronger presence beyond the domestic market.

His experience in project management, commercial strategy and geothermal development is expected to inform the company's next phase of operations.

However, the incoming chief executive will also be expected to sustain the financial performance achieved under the outgoing management while advancing the company's investment and business development priorities.

KenGen's board said it was confident Kibet would strengthen the organisation's performance and lead its next chapter of growth, innovation and sustainable value creation.

The appointment marks the beginning of a transition period ahead of February 2027, when Kibet is scheduled to take over the substantive role from Njenga.