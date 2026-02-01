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Mudavadi in Addis Ababa for two-day visit to boost regional and global partnerships
During the visit, Mudavadi is scheduled to hold high-level bilateral talks with Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Timothewos.
During the visit, Mudavadi is scheduled to hold high-level bilateral talks with Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Timothewos.
According to Sololo OCPD Joseph Nthiga, the narcotics, estimated to weigh 350 kilograms and packed in 12 sacks, were discovered around 9 am as they were being transported in a Toyota Land Cruiser.