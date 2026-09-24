FKF standoff: Sharks, Mombasa United agree to promotion playoff
The agreement was reached on Thursday, September 24, 2026, following mediation by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), with both clubs set to use their newly registered players.
The agreement was reached on Thursday, September 24, 2026, following mediation by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), with both clubs set to use their newly registered players.
In her ruling, Justice Mulwa said the August 25 order could not be interpreted separately from the tribunal’s decision of August 10.
Brian Andaje and Sunday Adam Majimbo say they were left stranded for months in Indonesia after an intermediary stopped communicating and promised club contracts did not materialise. They returned home this week with support from player unions and the Kenyan Embassy in Jakarta.
Speaking via video call after Sunday's match, Ruto praised the players for their outstanding performance and pledged his full support as they prepare for the tournament in Morocco.
Football Kenya Federation has appointed Head of Legal Affairs Dennis Gicheru as acting CEO in Nairobi, a temporary move to keep operations running amid a court dispute over the permanent role.
Football Kenya Federation CEO Harold Ndege has moved to nullify President Hussein Mohammed’s affidavit, escalating an internal leadership dispute into a legal battle that could decide his future at Kandanda House.
The 2025 FKF Youth Leagues regional finals have concluded in five counties, with boys’ and girls’ champions confirmed as Nairobi prepares for its finals and FKF readies a new youth development model.
Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy says Kenya’s CHAN 2024 run signalled a shift from athletics to football, citing rising passion, talent and a new team identity after topping a tough group.