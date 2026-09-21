Atwoli: Sifuna not ready for 2027 presidency
Atwoli, speaking on Citizen TV on Sunday night, cited the tedious nature of the campaigns required to marshal support for such a position,
Atwoli, speaking on Citizen TV on Sunday night, cited the tedious nature of the campaigns required to marshal support for such a position,
Speaking during a local TV interview on Sunday, Kuria said the opposition was already struggling with internal divisions and that the political manoeuvring was likely to continue until early next year, when he expects the major alliances to become clearer
According to Kaluma, zoning begins at the top level of leadership, where coalition partners agree on a single presidential candidate to rally behind, allowing the parties to consolidate their support bases instead of competing against each other.
Leadership expert Mundalo Advice says the opposition misread a Ruto-engineered by-election, warning that low Gen Z turnout and outdated ethnic politics are weakening its 2027 prospects.