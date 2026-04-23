Volleyball: Kenya Pipeline wins bronze at CAVB
In the match played on Thursday, the Geoffrey Omondi-coached outfit started strongly, asserting control early in the opening set.
In the match played on Thursday, the Geoffrey Omondi-coached outfit started strongly, asserting control early in the opening set.
In a statement issued in Nairobi on February 19, 2026, the CMA confirmed that the offer period, which was initially set to close on February 19 at 5 p.m., will now remain open until Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 5 p.m.
The one-month subscription, which began on January 19 and runs until February 19, 2026, marks the first time the strategic state-owned company has opened its shares to the public.
Ruto outlined the benefits of privatisation and divestment, describing them as strategies that raise resources, improve corporate governance, and expand ownership of public assets to ordinary citizens. Highlighting the Kenya Pipeline IPO, he said the move allows Kenyans from all financial backgrounds to hold a stake in a key national asset.
The proposal to privatise KPC has been formally tabled in Parliament and handed to the joint committees on Energy and on Public Debt and Privatisation for detailed examination.