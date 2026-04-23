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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kenya Pipeline

“Spare us political conmanship,” Ruto says on privatisation plans
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“Spare us political conmanship,” Ruto says on privatisation plans

Ruto outlined the benefits of privatisation and divestment, describing them as strategies that raise resources, improve corporate governance, and expand ownership of public assets to ordinary citizens. Highlighting the Kenya Pipeline IPO, he said the move allows Kenyans from all financial backgrounds to hold a stake in a key national asset.

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