Health and Wellness
Inside Kenya and US Sh323 billion health partnership
Sh2.9 billion ($22.5 million) has been earmarked specifically for disease surveillance and outbreak response, to be gradually rolled out from 2026 through 2030.
Sh2.9 billion ($22.5 million) has been earmarked specifically for disease surveillance and outbreak response, to be gradually rolled out from 2026 through 2030.
According to an executive brief on the agreement, the U.S. Government—Kenya’s largest bilateral health partner with cumulative investments of USD 70 billion—has historically supported the country in HIV, tuberculosis and malaria control, laboratory capacity, outbreak surveillance and development of frontline health workers.