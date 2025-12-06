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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kenya–US

President William Ruto during a dinner meeting with executives from some of America’s leading firms/PCS
News

Details of new health cooperation framework signed by Kenya–US

According to an executive brief on the agreement, the U.S. Government—Kenya’s largest bilateral health partner with cumulative investments of USD 70 billion—has historically supported the country in HIV, tuberculosis and malaria control, laboratory capacity, outbreak surveillance and development of frontline health workers.

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