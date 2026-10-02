US Senate confirms Henry Wooster as ambassador to Kenya
Wooster is therefore expected to strengthen diplomatic coordination between the two governments.
Wooster is therefore expected to strengthen diplomatic coordination between the two governments.
Ruto is scheduled to speak during the general debate of the 81st session of the annual assembly in the afternoon in New York, which will be Wednesday evening in Kenya.
Speaking at the AmCham Business Summit at the Windsor Hotel in Nairobi on Wednesday, Kinyanjui said the growing presence of American companies and brands in Kenya reflected an increasingly integrated relationship between the two economies
Speaking at the AmCham Business Summit in Nairobi on Wednesday, Ruto said Kenya wanted to move beyond traditional donor-recipient relationships and develop partnerships that combine American investment, technology and expertise with Kenya's human capital, natural resources and growing markets
Principal Magistrate P.K. Mutai on Thursday endorsed warrants of arrest against Francis Asanyo, Peter Omari and Elvis Obaigwa, paving the way for their transfer to the United States to stand trial.
Speaking after the signing ceremony on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale described the agreement as a milestone in Kenya-US relations, saying the implementation phase had officially begun.
According to the agency, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a warrant for Qadeer's arrest on March 25, 2025, over the alleged offences.
President William Ruto says Kenya’s expanding partnership with the US will prioritise national sovereignty, household welfare and BETA reforms, with focus on trade, health, digital economy and regional security.