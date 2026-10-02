US Senate confirms Henry Wooster as ambassador to Kenya

The United States Senate has unanimously confirmed career diplomat Henry Wooster as the country's next Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kenya, ending a prolonged period without a confirmed US ambassador in Nairobi.

The Senate approved President Donald Trump's nominee by unanimous consent on Thursday, paving the way for Wooster to take charge of the US Embassy in Nairobi at a time when Kenya remains a key American partner in East Africa.

Wooster is a career member of the US Senior Foreign Service, holding the rank of Minister-Counselor, and brings decades of diplomatic and military experience to the position.

He previously served as US ambassador to Jordan from 2020 to 2023 and has held senior assignments in Washington and at American missions in France, Pakistan, Iraq, Russia, Haiti, Georgia and elsewhere. He also served as Chargé d'Affaires in Jordan before becoming ambassador and began his career as a US Army officer.

His confirmation follows the departure of Meg Whitman, who resigned as US ambassador to Kenya in November 2024 after serving in Nairobi since 2022. Whitman's departure came during the transition from President Joe Biden's administration to Trump's first administration.

Since Whitman's resignation, the embassy has been led by career diplomats serving as Chargés d'Affaires rather than by a Senate-confirmed ambassador. This has included Susan M. Burns, who has served as the embassy's acting chief of mission.

Wooster's arrival will therefore restore a confirmed ambassadorial presence at the embassy as Washington and Nairobi prepare for several significant engagements.

During his September confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Wooster described Kenya as an "indispensable" partner in East Africa and highlighted the country's contribution to international security.

He cited Kenya's role in the multinational security mission in Haiti and its efforts in combating terrorism as examples of Nairobi's contribution to regional and global security.

Security cooperation is expected to remain central to his tenure, particularly given Kenya's position as a major US security partner in East Africa.

Wooster is also expected to work with Kenyan authorities on regional crises, counterterrorism and broader peace and security issues.

Economic relations are another priority identified by Wooster during his confirmation hearing.

He said he would seek to expand US trade and investment in Kenya, pointing to the country's technology sector, entrepreneurial economy and institutions as areas with potential for greater American engagement.

His appointment also comes as Kenya continues to maintain strong relations with both Washington and Beijing.

Asked during his hearing how he would pull Nairobi "solidly into the American orbit", Wooster rejected the suggestion that Kenya's engagement with China represented an ideological shift away from the United States.

Instead, he described Kenya's foreign policy as pragmatic, indicating that Washington would need to compete for economic and diplomatic partnerships rather than expect Kenya to choose one side.

The ambassador will also arrive as Kenya prepares for the August 2027 General Election.

Wooster told senators that the United States would closely monitor the elections but would not support any particular candidate or political party. He said Washington's principal concern would be stability and the avoidance of political violence.

The position places the new ambassador in Nairobi during a politically sensitive period, with the US expected to engage Kenyan institutions and civil society on democratic processes while maintaining its stated neutrality in the electoral contest.

Wooster will also inherit a broader bilateral agenda covering health, defence, trade, investment and people-to-people relations.

Kenya and the US are preparing for the fourth Kenya-US Bilateral Strategic Dialogue, scheduled for December 2026. The two governments have identified trade and investment, peace and security, health, people-to-people relations and regional issues as key pillars of the engagement.

Kenya is also seeking to build on the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) to 2028 and ongoing reciprocal trade negotiations with Washington.

Wooster is therefore expected to strengthen diplomatic coordination between the two governments, advance American economic and security interests in Kenya, protect US citizens and personnel, and manage areas where Kenyan and American foreign-policy priorities differ.

His confirmation gives Washington a permanent ambassador in Nairobi as Kenya balances relationships with the US, China, and other global powers while playing a growing role in regional and international security.