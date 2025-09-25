Top Stories
17-year-old suspect arrested for insulting Kenya’s national flag
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that Ibrahim Haidar Yusuf, who was among two suspects wanted in connection with the incident, is in custody.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that Ibrahim Haidar Yusuf, who was among two suspects wanted in connection with the incident, is in custody.
Court filings name the suspects as Elisha Odhiambo Asumo of Kenya, Ugandans Michael Katungi Mpeirwe and Peter Dimitrov Mirchev, and Tanzanian Subiro Osmund Mwapinga.