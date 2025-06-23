News
Where is the footage? KHRC questions Parliament’s silence
The protests drew international attention over the scale of police response and widespread claims of state violence, including arrests, injuries, and alleged forced disappearances.
The protests drew international attention over the scale of police response and widespread claims of state violence, including arrests, injuries, and alleged forced disappearances.
The two rights groups say the sharp rise in pregnancies puts the lives and futures of hundreds of girls at risk and signals serious failure by both national and county leadership.