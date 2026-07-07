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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

KFS

KFS rejects land grabbing claims in Menengai Forest
News

KFS rejects land grabbing claims in Menengai Forest

The project involves installing roughly 55 kilometers of fencing to protect 6,014 hectares of forest. KFS said that all legal requirements, including stakeholder consultations and public participation, were properly followed before the work began.

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KFS may manage private forests under new law to boost revenue
News

KFS may manage private forests under new law to boost revenue

The proposed amendment to the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2016, introduces a clause enabling KFS to provide “technical assistance to the county governments and individual owners of private land in the development of agro-forestry and commercial forestry in private land and community land.”

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