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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

kidnapping

Nigeria to recruit 28,000 soldiers in biggest military expansion in years
Africa

Nigeria to recruit 28,000 soldiers in biggest military expansion in years

The announcement comes as the government faces mounting pressure to restore security following continued attacks by armed groups. In the past week alone, at least 20 villagers were killed by an armed gang in Zamfara State in north-western Nigeria, while 46 students were abducted from a school in Borno State in the north-east.

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