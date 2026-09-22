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NCIC summons MPs Didmus Barasa, John Ariko over public remarks
In a summons dated September 22, the NCIC directed Barasa to appear before the Commission at Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi, on September 29 at 10am.
In a summons dated September 22, the NCIC directed Barasa to appear before the Commission at Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi, on September 29 at 10am.
The dispute follows a September 14 letter from JKUAT stating that Barasa was not a student at the institution and that a certificate attributed to him for a Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering was not genuine. The matter has renewed scrutiny of the MP’s academic history
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday, Barasa said Kenya Kwanza would only settle on a running mate after assessing the political landscape closer to the election, terming the discussion premature at the moment.