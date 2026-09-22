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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kimilili MP

My degree is from Mt Kenya University, not JKUAT, says Didmus Barasa
Education and Career

My degree is from Mt Kenya University, not JKUAT, says Didmus Barasa

The dispute follows a September 14 letter from JKUAT stating that Barasa was not a student at the institution and that a certificate attributed to him for a Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering was not genuine. The matter has renewed scrutiny of the MP’s academic history

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