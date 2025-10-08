Senator Mutinda elected to global Parliamentary Network board
Speaker Amason Jeffah Kingi congratulated the Senator on her appointment and urged fellow senators to fully support her as she takes on the new international leadership role.
Speaker Amason Jeffah Kingi congratulated the Senator on her appointment and urged fellow senators to fully support her as she takes on the new international leadership role.
Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said the Senate respects the courts’ ruling, which clarified that management of such funds falls under the responsibility of the national executive.
During the week, senators will engage in various legislative activities, including public hearings on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Busia County Assembly leadership and the county executive, led by Governor Paul Otuoma, will also appear before the County Public Accounts Committee to respond to queries on the 2023/2024 financial year. The committee is chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang.
Members of the Senate Public Accounts Committee, which is under scrutiny over the bribery claims, pointed fingers at Speaker Amason Kingi and his National Assembly counterpart, Moses Wetang'ula for failing to act
Kingi criticised a number of governors for failing to honour invitations to appear before Senate committees to explain how they have used public funds
The President’s remarks followed Kingi’s lighthearted appeal, which referenced Ruto’s recent “win bonus” for the national football team, Harambee Stars.