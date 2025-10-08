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Radio Generation Kenya

Kingi

Senators move to Busia for fourth Senate Mashinani sitting
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Senators move to Busia for fourth Senate Mashinani sitting

During the week, senators will engage in various legislative activities, including public hearings on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Busia County Assembly leadership and the county executive, led by Governor Paul Otuoma, will also appear before the County Public Accounts Committee to respond to queries on the 2023/2024 financial year. The committee is chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang.

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