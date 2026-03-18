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ODM backs KNCHR’s compensations framework for victims of human rights violations
The party also called on the National Treasury and Parliament to expedite funding for the reparations process.
The party also called on the National Treasury and Parliament to expedite funding for the reparations process.
While welcoming the proposed increase in health sector funding to Sh138.1 billion for the 2025/2026 financial year, up from Sh127 billion last year, KNCHR cautioned that higher allocations alone will not fix the structural challenges affecting access to quality care.
During the 2020–2022 period under review, the commission documented 23 online censorship cases and 11 offline ones.