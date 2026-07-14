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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

KTMF

Salma's first ever women's Tong IL Moo Do National championships
Sports

Salma's first ever women's Tong IL Moo Do National championships

Speaking exclusively to Radio Generation from Mombasa on Wednesday, Salma, who founded the first women's Tong IL Moo Do martial arts academy dubbed ' All Ladies Martial Arts Academy ' emphasized the need for women to get involved in sports either as a way of recreation or in pursuit of alternative careers.

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