Sports
Kitale to host National Tong-IL Moo-Do Junior Championship
The championship will serve as the qualification pathway for the 13th Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship.
The championship will serve as the qualification pathway for the 13th Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship.
Speaking exclusively to Radio Generation from Mombasa on Wednesday, Salma, who founded the first women's Tong IL Moo Do martial arts academy dubbed ' All Ladies Martial Arts Academy ' emphasized the need for women to get involved in sports either as a way of recreation or in pursuit of alternative careers.