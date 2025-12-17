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I don't need Nairobi, it needs me! Moses Kuria says on 2027 gubernatorial bid
Reflecting on his earlier bid for the Kiambu governorship, Kuria distanced himself from the loss and shifted the focus to outcomes rather than titles.
Reflecting on his earlier bid for the Kiambu governorship, Kuria distanced himself from the loss and shifted the focus to outcomes rather than titles.
Speaking on X, Kuria said that while he admires Museveni’s leadership and economic vision, failure to manage Muhoozi’s statements could tarnish the Ugandan president’s long-standing reputation.
Kuria explained that his decision was informed by disappointment over how the government responded to the Saba Saba protests, which led to deaths and destruction of property
The former Trade CS told Duale and Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago to direct their criticism toward individuals, not an entire region