News
Friday’s police recruitment postponed following court order
The Service said it is actively pursuing appropriate legal remedies to ensure that the recruitment exercise resumes at the earliest possible opportunity.
The Service said it is actively pursuing appropriate legal remedies to ensure that the recruitment exercise resumes at the earliest possible opportunity.
Murkomen expressed concern over the order, which suspended the recruitment exercise that had been scheduled for Friday, October 3, 2025, describing the decision as unprecedented, noting that police hiring has not been stopped in the past four years.
The Nairobi Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled that the sexual harassment accusations leading to her termination were baseless.