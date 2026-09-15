Ex-President Uhuru to hand over Jubilee party chairmanship after court ruling
Uhuru has further committed to ensuring that the handover is completed in accordance with the law and Jubilee Party’s governing constitution.
Uhuru has further committed to ensuring that the handover is completed in accordance with the law and Jubilee Party’s governing constitution.
The appointment follows the decision by Captain George Kamal to transition from his role as Acting Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, according to a message issued by Kenya Airways Chairman Kiprono Kittony on Tuesday
Omete, currently Group CFO, brings over 26 years of industry experience and will lead the group into its next phase of sustainable, value-driven growth.
The message comes at a time of heightened conflict in the Middle East, signalling Russia’s continued strategic partnership with Iran during a period of regional uncertainty.
Sifuna maintained that the arrangements made after the death of Raila Odinga were meant to hold the party together for a short period, not to settle the leadership question permanently