KRA announces 12-hour Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) maintenance on Sunday
According to a notice issued to stakeholders, the maintenance will begin at 6am and end at 6pm, during which the iCMS platform will be unavailable to all users.
According to a notice issued to stakeholders, the maintenance will begin at 6am and end at 6pm, during which the iCMS platform will be unavailable to all users.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, KRA said the maintenance will start on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at 6 pm and continue until Monday, April 6, 2026, at am. During this period, all operations that depend on iCMS for customs clearance will be suspended.
In a notice released on Friday, December 5, the agency said the iTax system will be offline for four hours during the weekend to allow for essential system updates. Maintenance is set to begin at 8 pm on Friday, December 5, 2025, and will end at 12 am on Saturday, December 6, 2025.
The iCMS is KRA’s digital platform that integrates all customs procedures into one central system, enabling efficient processing of import and export declarations, cargo management, and payments of duties. It connects KRA with external stakeholders such as traders, shipping lines, and clearing agents, allowing real-time communication and faster service delivery.
The iCMS is an online platform that manages customs processes such as clearance of goods at ports, payment of taxes, and tracking of cargo entering or leaving the country.