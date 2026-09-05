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Radio Generation Kenya

maintenance

KRA schedules temporary iTax downtime for system maintenance
Business

KRA schedules temporary iTax downtime for system maintenance

In a notice released on Friday, December 5, the agency said the iTax system will be offline for four hours during the weekend to allow for essential system updates. Maintenance is set to begin at 8 pm on Friday, December 5, 2025, and will end at 12 am on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

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Customs system downtime as KRA conducts iCMS maintenance Sunday
Business

Customs system downtime as KRA conducts iCMS maintenance Sunday

The iCMS is KRA’s digital platform that integrates all customs procedures into one central system, enabling efficient processing of import and export declarations, cargo management, and payments of duties. It connects KRA with external stakeholders such as traders, shipping lines, and clearing agents, allowing real-time communication and faster service delivery.

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