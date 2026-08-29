Politics
Ruto: Think twice before scrapping affordable housing
The President challenged politicians promising to end the programme to explain what they would do with the young people currently earning from it.
The President challenged politicians promising to end the programme to explain what they would do with the young people currently earning from it.
According to the National Police Service, officers from Malaba Police Station were conducting a routine patrol in the Roiko area of Malaba Town on June 28 when they flagged down a black Toyota Voxy, registration number KDQ 972M.
Health officials said the exercise is critical in preventing the spread of the viral disease, with Busia county already reporting a high number of cases.