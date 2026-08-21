WAFCON 2026 Individual Award Winners
After the conclusion of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, the individual awards have been announced, recognising standout performers throughout the tournament
After the conclusion of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, the individual awards have been announced, recognising standout performers throughout the tournament
South Africa is carrying out one of its biggest crackdowns on undocumented migrants in years, following weeks of anti-immigration protests that have seen violence, intimidation and looting.
According to a statement from authorities in Lilongwe, the Malawians were "among a number of foreign nationals" who had "sought refuge in temporary camps" in Mossel Bay following the tensions.
Forestry officers stopped the vehicle at a checkpoint in Chikwawa district, roughly 40 kilometres south of Blantyre, after receiving a tip-off.
Under the new adjustment, diesel prices have climbed by 41.3 percent while petrol has risen by 41.9 percent. Since October, when Mutharika took office, fuel costs have increased sharply, with petrol up by 95 percent and diesel by 80 percent.
Official results released so far show ex-president Peter Mutharika, Chakwera's predecessor, has built a commanding lead in the September 16 election.
Inspector General Merlyne Yolamu said the suspects, who were working as data entry clerks, had been trying to manipulate the figures.
The vote comes after years of economic hardship, devastating natural disasters, and the sudden death of the nation’s vice-president, leaving the political environment charged with uncertainty.
The Trump administration has aggressively clamped down on immigration and continues to tighten requirements for securing US visas
The 2025 presidential race is already shaping up to be one of the most competitive in the country’s history
Tanzania on Wednesday imposed a ban on all agricultural imports from Malawi and South Africa.
The banned products include flour, rice, ginger, bananas, and maize — a development that has dealt a significant blow to Tanzanian exporters.