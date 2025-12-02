Zirkzee’s late surge lifts Manchester United
After a quiet first 45 minutes, Zirkzee struck a smart equaliser from a tight angle and then rose to win the aerial duel that led to the free-kick from which Mason Mount curled home the winner.
After a quiet first 45 minutes, Zirkzee struck a smart equaliser from a tight angle and then rose to win the aerial duel that led to the free-kick from which Mason Mount curled home the winner.
Big-money arrivals like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak arrived amid fanfare and expectation; Wirtz for an initial £100m (rising to £116m) and Isak for a club-record £125m (potentially £130m with add-ons).
For long stretches, Amorim watched his team grind without reward. Young defenders Patrick Dorgu and Leny Yoro gave the ball away in harmless areas, killing promising moves before they began.
Here are some of the most notorious and unforgettable intra-squad clashes that have boiled over on the pitch.
Keane twice pushed Gueye away; the Senegal midfielder then struck Keane across the face with an open hand. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford intervened, but referee Tony Harrington did not hesitate, a straight red for violent conduct, a decision later upheld by VAR as a clear strike to the face.
With Casemiro, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho all edging toward contract expiries and Marcus Rashford widely expected to make his Barcelona loan permanent, the club stands to shave roughly £1 million a week from its wage bill.
Casemiro lingered at Old Trafford despite the noise and the new managerial regimes.
After a blockbuster summer of spending, the club’s recruitment chiefs are said to be leaning into patience: a measured, surgical approach now, with the big manoeuvres earmarked for next summer.
The £73.7m striker will miss Slovenia’s crucial World Cup qualifiers, yet United insiders insist the injury — a knee jolt after a tackle from Micky van de Ven — is unlikely to become the long-term catastrophe some feared.
A 4-2 victory over Brighton, powered by a brace from Bryan Mbeumo plus goals from Matheus Cunha and Casemiro, gave United a third straight triumph and, crucially, the momentum the coach said had been missing.
Bursting onto the scene as a teenager at Goodison Park in 2002, Rooney’s raw power, nose for goal, and competitive fire earned him a blockbuster move to Manchester United in 2004.
United see Hjulmand, 26, as the midfield anchor who can add steel, coverage and forward momentum to a squad still hunting balance inside the middle of the park.
Arsenal left it late to claim a vital away win at St. James’ Park. Newcastle struck first through Nick Woltemade in the 34th minute after capitalizing on a defensive lapse.