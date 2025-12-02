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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

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Man United

Premier League’s costliest signings revisted
Sports

Premier League’s costliest signings revisted

Big-money arrivals like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak arrived amid fanfare and expectation; Wirtz for an initial £100m (rising to £116m) and Isak for a club-record £125m (potentially £130m with add-ons).

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Gueye sent off after teammate clash as Moyes shrugs
Sports

Gueye sent off after teammate clash as Moyes shrugs

Keane twice pushed Gueye away; the Senegal midfielder then struck Keane across the face with an open hand. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford intervened, but referee Tony Harrington did not hesitate, a straight red for violent conduct, a decision later upheld by VAR as a clear strike to the face.

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Sesko setback eased as United play down knee fears
Sports

Sesko setback eased as United play down knee fears

The £73.7m striker will miss Slovenia’s crucial World Cup qualifiers, yet United insiders insist the injury — a knee jolt after a tackle from Micky van de Ven — is unlikely to become the long-term catastrophe some feared.

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EPL: Game week 6 round-up
Sports

EPL: Game week 6 round-up

Arsenal left it late to claim a vital away win at St. James’ Park. Newcastle struck first through Nick Woltemade in the 34th minute after capitalizing on a defensive lapse.

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