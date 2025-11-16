Global Affairs
Trump clashes with longtime ally Marjorie Taylor Greene
Greene has in recent days questioned whether Trump was still putting "America First" and criticised his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Greene has in recent days questioned whether Trump was still putting "America First" and criticised his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Greene, a known critic of U.S. foreign interventions, reiterated her anti-war position and questioned whether her stance would put her at personal risk.
Outrage quickly spread online, with users calling the comment “disgusting,” “un-Christian,” and “deeply disrespectful.” One critic wrote, “Marjorie, what kind of Christian dances on a man’s grave and calls it God’s will?”