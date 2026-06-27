World-Cup-2026
What every team needs to reach World Cup last 32
With the expanded 48-team tournament sending 32 teams into the knockout stage, every point, goal and disciplinary record could prove crucial as the group phase nears its conclusion.
With the expanded 48-team tournament sending 32 teams into the knockout stage, every point, goal and disciplinary record could prove crucial as the group phase nears its conclusion.
Manchester City edged Real Madrid, Arsenal stayed perfect at Club Brugge, and late twists in Spain and Germany reshaped a tight Champions League Wednesday across Europe.