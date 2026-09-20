Governor Ntutu urges patience as Mau evictees seek compensation
Ntutu said about 300 affected families, mainly from Melelo Ward, should use established government channels as authorities review complaints over the compensation list.
Ntutu said about 300 affected families, mainly from Melelo Ward, should use established government channels as authorities review complaints over the compensation list.
The President said some residents had been unable to fully use or transact on their farms after restrictions were imposed during the process of issuing title deeds for land within the Mau Forest.
The President said securing the forest would also involve physical measures to keep it protected, including plans to put up a fence around the area
On Mau, the Head of State explained that the government had secured the forest through a title deed arrangement and issued title deeds to residents who had been living in the area
The initiative will cover the southern Mau region, including Trans Mara, Maasai Mau, South West Mau, and Olposimoru forests.