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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Medical cover

Koskei says TSC–SHA shift ready for December rollout
Health and Wellness

Koskei says TSC–SHA shift ready for December rollout

SHA is expected to offer a more comprehensive healthcare package covering over 400,000 teachers and their dependents. The expanded benefits will include access to additional hospitals, coverage for up to five children instead of four, inpatient and outpatient care, maternity services, dental and optical treatment, radiology, chronic illness management, drug and substance abuse support, overseas medical treatment and evacuation, annual health check-ups, and organ donor tests.

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