Winnie Odinga: I want my father’s friends, not his enemies
On Uhuru, Winnie acknowledged that the former President had taken a step back from frontline politics but said she would still value an opportunity to engage him.
On Uhuru, Winnie acknowledged that the former President had taken a step back from frontline politics but said she would still value an opportunity to engage him.
At the gravesite, Gachagua laid a wreath and observed a moment of silence. He then removed his round hat and stood quietly before the grave in a gesture of respect
Otieno, popularly known as “Beast”, was a former president of the Technical University of Mombasa Students Association (TUMSA) and became a prominent youth mobiliser after leaving university
Writing in a memorial message titled "A Soulmate Khalid, Five Years," Amina described Khalid as the love of her life and the steady presence who brought warmth, reassurance and joy into every moment they shared.
The memorial also carries the lyrics of the song that became synonymous with Jota among Liverpool supporters. Every letter has been individually carved into the sculpture, following its sweeping shape and capturing the energy and elegance that defined his style of play.
The remarks came as Kenya marked two years since the deadly 2024 anti-government protests that left dozens dead and triggered nationwide outrage over police conduct and demands for accountability.
In a joint statement on Wednesday, opposition leaders said the day should serve as a memorial for protesters, mainly Gen Z, who were killed during the police crackdown on demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.