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Kenya evacuates 151 citizens as Xenophobic violence rocks South Africa
According to the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, 240 Kenyans had registered with the High Commission for support by July 2.
According to the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, 240 Kenyans had registered with the High Commission for support by July 2.
Mudavadi said reports indicate that recruitment networks targeting African nationals, including Kenyans, are still active both in Russia and within Kenya.
The election follows the official inauguration of IOMed, marking the establishment of the new intergovernmental body aimed at mediating disputes between states, investors, and commercial entities.