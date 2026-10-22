44 officers assigned to overseas missions under new Foreign Affairs rules

Kenya is sending 44 officers to diplomatic missions across the world in a fresh effort to strengthen its overseas presence, fill long-standing staffing gaps and improve the handling of government operations outside the country.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has assigned the officers to diplomatic, administrative and financial roles in Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas, according to a posting order dated September 18.

The exercise brings together 20 administrative attachés and 19 financial attachés, alongside officers appointed to diplomatic positions ranging from counsellor to second secretary.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said the new assignments are intended to improve Kenya’s engagement with other countries, support trade and investment, oversee public resources and ensure Kenyans abroad can access services through the country’s missions.

“The following postings have been agreed upon and the affected officers are required to report to their new duty stations on the dates specified against their names,” the communication from the PS says. “The officers on the posting order are reminded that their tour of duty is temporary and strictly limited to a maximum duration of 48 months.”

“However, the duration may vary depending on performance, duty requirements and prevailing service regulations, including retirement age, redeployment, or disciplinary actions while on posting,” it adds.

The deployment comes as the government seeks to address concerns about the ability of Kenya’s foreign missions to meet their responsibilities with limited personnel and resources.

In its 2025 Foreign Policy Sessional Paper, the government acknowledged that the missions were acutely understaffed and pointed to inadequate funding as a major obstacle to their operations.

The latest appointments are expected to provide additional personnel in several locations, although their impact will depend on whether the officers fill the specific vacancies and meet the staffing needs of each mission.

The officers have been assigned to a wide network of diplomatic stations, including Addis Ababa, Muscat, New Delhi, Islamabad, Beijing, Copenhagen, Dublin, Ottawa, Mexico City, Pretoria, Juba, Seoul and Tel Aviv.

Kenya’s permanent missions to the United Nations in New York and Geneva will also receive officers. Other financial attachés have been posted to African capitals, including Abuja, Bujumbura, Kinshasa, Kigali and Lusaka.

The placement of financial attachés is particularly important because foreign missions handle public funds and incur government expenditure beyond Kenya’s borders. Their presence is expected to support financial administration as the ministry works to address concerns raised by auditors.

In its report covering the financial year ended June 30, 2025, the Auditor General questioned additional allowances amounting to Sh987,480 paid to nine officers serving abroad in June that year, even though they had already received their basic salaries and Foreign Service Allowance.

The audit also pointed to outstanding recommendations and weaknesses in financial accountability within the State Department, highlighting the need for stronger oversight of public resources managed by overseas missions.

While financial attachés are expected to support the management of mission expenditure, administrative attachés will help with routine operations and other support functions. Officers taking up diplomatic positions will, in turn, represent Kenya and maintain engagement with the governments of their host countries.

The new deployments are being implemented alongside guidelines issued by Sing’Oei to govern the posting of support personnel and specialised professionals to foreign missions.

The guidelines require overseas assignments to be attached to approved and funded positions, limiting postings to jobs that have been formally established and provided for in the budget.

They also give preference to officers who have never worked abroad, opening opportunities for personnel who have not previously served in Kenya’s foreign missions.

Officers with unresolved disciplinary cases, audit queries, financial issues or integrity concerns are barred from consideration until the matters have been settled.

The ministry says the measures are designed to match staffing decisions with the operational needs of individual missions while ensuring that overseas assignments follow the required rules.

The 44 postings come at a time when the government is under pressure to improve the capacity of its foreign service while addressing concerns over staffing levels, financial management and accountability. How far the new appointments will ease these challenges will depend on how effectively the officers are deployed to meet the needs of the missions they are joining.