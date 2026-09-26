Politics
UDP rejects Mohammed Abikar’s claim to party leadership
According to UDP, Abikar ceased being a member of the party a long time ago before going on to establish his own political party based in Machakos.
According to UDP, Abikar ceased being a member of the party a long time ago before going on to establish his own political party based in Machakos.
UDP Acting Deputy Party Leader and Vice Chairman Mohammed Abikar said there was no agreement to hand the party leadership to either Sifuna or Natembeya, insisting that any changes must be approved through the party’s established structures.