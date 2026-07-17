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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Morara Kebaso

Morara Kebaso barred from publishing statements about Borabu MP
Corridors of Justice

Morara Kebaso barred from publishing statements about Borabu MP

Pending the hearing of the application, the magistrate restrained Kebaso, his agents, associates, employees, digital content creators, ghostwriters and any other persons acting on his behalf from publishing, broadcasting, uploading, reposting or sharing statements identified in the court orders through social media, print media or broadcast platforms.

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