Morara Kebaso urges opposition to back Fred Matiang’i for 2027 ticket
He warned that backing other presidential hopefuls within the opposition would weaken Matiang'i's chances of emerging as the coalition's flag bearer
He warned that backing other presidential hopefuls within the opposition would weaken Matiang'i's chances of emerging as the coalition's flag bearer
Pending the hearing of the application, the magistrate restrained Kebaso, his agents, associates, employees, digital content creators, ghostwriters and any other persons acting on his behalf from publishing, broadcasting, uploading, reposting or sharing statements identified in the court orders through social media, print media or broadcast platforms.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Kebaso said the decision to put the INJECT Party aside was driven by the realities of mobilisation, organisation and electoral preparedness.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Kebaso said he settled on the parliamentary race after assessing the local political environment and concluding that the seat was effectively "vacant" despite having an elected representative.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Kebaso said the confrontation occurred after he visited the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) office to inspect a water tank project before proceeding to the Deputy County Commissioner's office.
The move represents a major shift for Kebaso, who emerged as a prominent national figure during the 2024 Gen Z protests before later launching the Injection of National Justice, Economic and Civic Transformation (INJECT) Party as an alternative platform aimed at challenging traditional political structures.
Inject Party leader Morara Kebaso has quit active politics in Kenya, citing voter behaviour, campaign financing hurdles and tribal dynamics, and will now focus on business while remaining engaged only as a voter.
Morara attributed this pattern to the Mt. Kenya electorate’s preference for fresh political faces.
Karua accused Kebaso of playing into the government’s hands by distracting from the core mission of the youth-led movement.
He noted that many citizens often support candidates based solely on ethnic affiliation, overlooking crucial factors such as integrity and leadership competence.