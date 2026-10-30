Hospitalised Geoffrey Mosiria asks Kenyans to pray for his recovery

Former Nairobi County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has appealed to Kenyans to remember him in their prayers as he recovers in hospital following a sudden illness that forced him to seek medical attention during a meeting in Nairobi.

Mosiria made the appeal on Friday, in an emotional message in which he acknowledged that he was going through a difficult period and needed support from those who have followed his public service journey.

The former county official said that even people who appear strong and spend their time helping others sometimes reach a point where they need encouragement, rest, and divine intervention.

“Today, I humbly ask you, my fans and everyone who has been walking this journey with me, to remember me in your prayers. Even those who always appear strong need time to rest, heal, and be lifted by God,” Mosiria said.

He admitted that the period had not been easy, expressing confidence that he would overcome the challenges through faith and prayers from Kenyans.

“Please keep me in prayers. It shall be well in the name of God! It has not been easy,” he added.

Mosiria further reflected on the pressures of supporting other people, saying that individuals who routinely carry the burdens of others also experience moments when they become vulnerable and require assistance.

“There are times when you are strong, up and running, helping others and carrying everyone’s burdens. But there are also times when you become weak and need prayers, God’s strength, and His divine intervention,” he stated.

He assured his supporters that despite his current condition, his commitment to serving the public remained unchanged.

“I may not always have the strength to show up as I normally do, but my heart remains with the people I serve. I believe God is in control, and with His grace, I will overcome this difficult moment,” he said.

The appeal came hours after Mosiria was admitted to hospital following a sudden illness during a meeting in Nairobi on Thursday evening, October 29.

His hospitalisation was made public by Duke Mainga Echate, who said he had accompanied the former county official alongside politician Morara Kebaso and another individual identified as Mirina.

Mainga disclosed that Mosiria had suddenly fallen ill while they were attending the meeting, prompting them to take him to hospital for medical attention.

He subsequently wished him a quick recovery and expressed hope that he would regain his strength.

The circumstances surrounding Mosiria's illness and his specific medical condition had not been disclosed by the time of publication.

The hospitalisation comes barely days after Mosiria lost his position as Nairobi County Chief Officer for Public Participation, Citizen Engagement and Customer Service following an administrative reshuffle by Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Geoffrey Mosiria, the former Nairobi County Chief Officer. — Mosiria /X

On October 21, 2026, Sakaja removed Mosiria from the position and appointed Zipporah Njeri Mwangi to take over the responsibilities in an acting capacity.

The reshuffle was communicated through a circular signed by Nairobi County Secretary Machel Waikenda. However, the notice did not provide a specific reason for Mosiria's removal.

Mosiria subsequently accused the governor of sidelining him for nearly three years, claiming that disagreements over public funds and service delivery had strained their working relationship.

He traced the fallout to December 2023, when he questioned the decision to strip him of his accounting officer responsibilities in the Health department.

He also alleged that his budget had been reduced and that subsequent transfers between departments left him with limited responsibilities.

The former chief officer maintained that he continued participating in street operations because he wanted to serve Nairobi residents despite what he described as frustrations within City Hall.

Mosiria became a prominent public figure through his outspoken approach to county administration, frequently using social media to highlight service delivery concerns, criticise administrative decisions and confront officials over issues affecting Nairobi residents.

His criticism extended to the leadership at City Hall, where he accused some county officials of prioritising the misuse of public resources over service delivery.

He also claimed that junior officers were bullying Deputy Governor James Muchiri, raising questions about the working environment within the county administration.

In October 2026, Mosiria threatened to expose what he described as rot within City Hall, further deepening his differences with the county leadership.

His public disagreements with Sakaja took a political dimension after he declared his intention to challenge the governor for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

Mosiria's removal from office followed shortly after the declaration, although the county's official reshuffle notice did not directly link the decision to his political ambitions.

Despite losing his county government position, Mosiria indicated that he intended to remain active in public affairs and continue addressing challenges affecting Nairobi residents.

His latest appeal for prayers marks a departure from his usual public engagements, with the former county official acknowledging that he currently needs the same support he has often sought to provide others.

He concluded his message by thanking Kenyans for their support and asking God to remember those who stood with him during his difficult moment.

“Thank you for your love, your prayers, and your continued support. May God remember you in your own difficult moments, just as you remember me in mine.”