Sakaja drops Mosiria as Nairobi County reshuffles chief officers

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has removed Geoffrey Mosiria as Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service in a reshuffle that affects three senior county officials.

The changes, announced in a circular dated Wednesday, October 21, 2026, and signed by County Secretary and Head of County Public Service Dr Machel Waikenda, take effect immediately.

"Pursuant to sections 44(3)(a), 45(5) and 64 of the County Governments Act, 2012, and with the approval of His Excellency the Governor, the following officers are hereby reassigned and/or designated to the respective offices of County Chief Officer (CCO)," read the notice in part.

Mosiria, who had served in the Citizen Engagement and Customer Service docket, was not assigned a new position in the circular, while his responsibilities were transferred to another county official.

The reshuffle comes days after Mosiria declared his intention to challenge Sakaja for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election, adding a political dimension to the changes at City Hall.

Zipporah Mwangi takes over Mosiria's responsibilities

Under the new arrangements, Zipporah Njeri Mwangi has been designated Acting Chief Officer for Public Participation, Citizen Engagement and Customer Service.

Mwangi will continue serving as Chief Officer for City Culture, Arts and Tourism while taking on the additional responsibilities.

The circular also reassigned Eng. Samwel Njogu as Acting Chief Officer for Mobility.

Godfrey Akumali, who heads Housing and Urban Renewal, will retain the docket while also serving as Acting Chief Officer for Lands.

The notice cited sections 44(3)(a), 45(5) and 64 of the County Governments Act, 2012, as the legal basis for the changes, which were made with the governor's approval.

Mosiria announced his intention to contest the Nairobi governorship in the 2027 General Election, setting the stage for a potential political contest with the governor under whose administration he served.

On October 11, 2026, Mosiria had declared his gubernatorial ambitions during a worship service at Jesus Is Alive Ministries Church hosted by Bishop Margaret Wanjiru.

He cited his experience in the county's health, environment, and customer service departments as preparation for the county's top leadership position.

In an interview on October 19, Mosiria also spoke about his strained relationship with Sakaja, alleging that disagreements over public funds and service delivery had contributed to his successive transfers within the county government.

He maintained that his work aimed to improve services for Nairobi residents and denied claims that he had been insubordinate to the governor.

Mosiria previously served as Chief Officer for Health before being moved to the Environment docket in 2024. In November 2025, he was reassigned to Citizen Engagement and Customer Service.