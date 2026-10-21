Mosiria accuses Sakaja of stripping him of duties, claims plot to jail him

Former Nairobi County Chief Officer for Public Participation and Customer Service Geoffrey Mosiria has accused Governor Johnson Sakaja of stripping him of his official responsibilities, frustrating his work and allegedly orchestrating efforts to force him out of office.

In a statement responding to the governor’s decision to formalise his dismissal, Mosiria said his working relationship with Sakaja broke down in December 2023, when Sakaja allegedly stripped him of his constitutionally assigned mandate as an accounting officer.

“Thank you, my boss, for making my sacking official,” Mosiria said, while accusing the governor of failing to explain to Nairobi residents the circumstances surrounding his removal from office.

He claimed that on December 28, 2023, Sakaja stripped him of his responsibilities and transferred them to junior officers through what he described as an unprocedural memo.

Mosiria further alleged that Sakaja reduced his health department budget from Sh1.2 billion to Sh100 million, leaving him without sufficient resources to carry out his duties.

According to the former chief officer, the budget reduction followed his refusal to participate in direct procurement arrangements that he claimed would have favoured individuals close to the governor and contractors.

He alleged that Sakaja confronted him over the matter during a WhatsApp conference call attended by the governor’s chief of staff, Osman Khalifa.

The allegations were made by Mosiria in his statement. The statement did not include the governor's response.

Mosiria claimed he was later transferred to the Environment docket, where his director allegedly reported directly to Sakaja, leaving him with little work to do.

He said he opted to remain active in public service by taking part in street operations, despite what he described as the sidelining of his office.

“Instead of sitting idle in the office, I chose to go to the streets and lead operations meant to be handled by junior officers like my director because I still wanted to serve Nairobians,” he said.

The former chief officer also cited alleged attacks in official WhatsApp groups, public criticism and a court case that he claimed nearly resulted in a six-month jail term over alleged contempt of court.

He described the legal proceedings as part of what he believed was a plan to remove him from office.

Mosiria said that when he sought explanations for his treatment, he was transferred to the Customer Service docket, which covers public participation, citizen engagement, and customer service.

He maintained that he remained in office despite calls by bloggers for his resignation, insisting that his priority was to deliver services to Nairobi residents and regain the governor’s trust.

Mosiria said he last met with Sakaja on the grievances on December 28, 2023, at the governor’s private office in Riverside.

He complained that he had since been unable to meet with the governor to discuss his concerns, alleging that Sakaja rarely answered his calls or responded to his messages.

Despite the alleged frustrations, Mosiria said he remained committed to Nairobi and was encouraged by residents calling on him to contest for the governorship.

“Today, I am humbled that Nairobi residents are calling upon me to serve them as their governor,” he said.

“My desire has never been to fight anyone; it has always been to fix the systems and serve the people of Nairobi.”

Mosiria also claimed he received information that preparations were underway to file a court case against him, which he alleged was intended to jail him.

He did not provide details of the alleged case in his statement.

The allegations place the spotlight on the strained relationship between the former county official and the governor, with Mosiria presenting his dismissal as the culmination of a prolonged dispute over his responsibilities and ability to serve Nairobi residents.