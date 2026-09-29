Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Mutahi Kagwe

Kenya eyes ethanol revolution to boost sugar farmers, reduce oil dependence
News

Kenya eyes ethanol revolution to boost sugar farmers, reduce oil dependence

Presentations at the conference showed that Brazil has replaced more than four billion barrels of gasoline with ethanol, with ethanol-based fuel remaining cheaper than conventional petrol. Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who also attended the seminar, said the government will review the Sugar Act and related regulations to formally support ethanol production within Kenya’s legal and economic framework. He added that the government will work with the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority to develop fuel blending regulations. Kagwe defended ongoing reforms under the Sugar Act 2024, saying leasing state-owned sugar factories to private investors has already improved efficiency and increased farmer earnings. “We have discovered that the private sector is a much stronger player, a much more efficient player in the sugar sector than the government sector,” he said. He added that the government has already seen “immediate benefits” within the last year after some public mills were leased to private operators. At the same time, Kagwe stressed that farmers remain central to the reforms, noting that more than six million Kenyans directly or indirectly depend on the sugar industry for their livelihoods. “The farmer is the most important person in the sugar sector, and I say this without any fear of contradiction,” Kagwe said. The government says expanding ethanol production will help reduce Kenya’s dependence on imported fuel, strengthen energy security and create more stable income opportunities for farmers amid volatile global oil prices.

By
KTDA Chairman Chege Kirundi./HANDOUT
News

KTDA begins search for new Group CEO as Muthaura exits

In a statement on Monday, the KTDA Board said the recruitment process has already attracted 50 applicants, including five internal candidates drawn from the organisation’s senior leadership ranks, among them serving managing directors and general managers.

By
Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development Mutahi Kagwe speaking during the launch of the Emkitha Dairy Cooperative Union in Embu County on January 15, 2026/HANDOUT
News

Kenya to set up animal feed reserves to curb drought losses

Agriculture and Livestock Development CS, Mutahi Kagwe said the move was informed by the heavy toll of previous droughts, which he noted had killed more than 2.5 million livestock and caused economic losses exceeding Sh50 billion, particularly in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) counties.

By
Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addressing delegates at the Intergovernmental Agriculture Forum in Naivasha/HANDOUT
News

CS Kagwe to Mt Kenya: Shun emotion-driven politics

Speaking during a church service at ACK St Paul’s Church in Kariki, Othaya, Nyeri County, Kagwe cautioned that the region risks weakening its political influence by repeatedly turning against its own leaders rather than nurturing and retaining them.

By
Kenya renews push for China to clear tariffs and approve farm exports
News

Kenya renews push for China to clear tariffs and approve farm exports

During the meeting, Kagwe raised concerns about the widening trade gap, pointing out that Kenya bought goods worth about USD 4.5 billion (Sh581.5 billion) from China in 2024, while its exports to the Asian nation were valued at only USD 290 million (Sh37.5 billion). Most of the exported produce consisted of raw agricultural items, mainly tea and avocados.

By