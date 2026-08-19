Myanmar, Cambodia among risky destinations for Kenyan workers
The State Department for Diaspora Affairs says 583 of the Kenyans assisted during the period were victims of human trafficking or smuggling.
The State Department for Diaspora Affairs says 583 of the Kenyans assisted during the period were victims of human trafficking or smuggling.
The United Nations Human Rights Office report, which covers August to January, states that credible sources confirmed a minimum of 702 civilian deaths, among them 224 women and 153 children.
Official records indicate that one Kenyan was rescued from Cambodia in 2023, but between February and June 2026 alone, 360 Kenyans were repatriated from the country.
Chinese state media reported on Thursday that the executions followed a September ruling by a court in Wenzhou, eastern Zhejiang province, which found the suspects guilty of multiple serious crimes.
Earlier this week, The Gambia’s foreign minister Dawda Jallow said Myanmar had executed “genocidal policies” with the aim of erasing the Rohingya. Jallow told the court the minority had faced decades of abuse, including propaganda campaigns, before the army’s 2017 crackdown forced hundreds of thousands to flee to Bangladesh.
The Gambia brought the case accusing Myanmar of breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention during a crackdown in 2017.
Before his death, Myint Swe had been on medical leave since July 2024 due to declining health, with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing stepping in to perform his official duties.
The travel ban targets individuals from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.
Okindo alleges he was taken to Myanmar under deceptive circumstances.
The victim, Cho Tun Aung, who previously served as Myanmar’s ambassador to Cambodia, was shot outside his residence on May 22.
The data shows a worrying 15% increase from the previous year and a 62% rise since 2022.