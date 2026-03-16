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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

NADCO report

Gov't dismisses claims of inaction on NADCO report
News

Gov't dismisses claims of inaction on NADCO report

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura says Kenya is fully implementing the NADCO report through administrative action, 16 bills and possible referendums, rejecting Edwin Sifuna’s claims of inaction ahead of a March 7 deadline.

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Full implementation of NADCO report key to inclusive governance - Etale
News

Full implementation of NADCO report key to inclusive governance - Etale

Etale commended President Ruto for responding quickly to the Gen Z outcry after his meeting with Raila Odinga, saying it showed a willingness to address citizens’ concerns. He expressed optimism that more would be done “to ensure that the youth, the minority, persons with disability, women, are included in government.”

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UDA pledges to honour Raila by executing NADCO report and 10-point agenda
News

UDA pledges to honour Raila by executing NADCO report and 10-point agenda

The Nadco report was concluded and signed on November 25, 2023, and later presented in Parliament, first in the National Assembly on December 7, 2023, and then in the Senate on February 21, 2024. The report, compiled by representatives from both UDA and ODM, proposed constitutional, legal, and policy reforms designed to address pressing national issues.

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