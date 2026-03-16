Expert urges accountability in implementing Kenya’s reform agenda
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, he said the 10-Point Agenda and the NADCO report should guide governance and public debate.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, he said the 10-Point Agenda and the NADCO report should guide governance and public debate.
President William Ruto has proposed a broad-based parliamentary negotiating team to steer NADCO-related bills, deepen UDA–ODM cooperation and fast-track reforms on elections, cost of living and governance in Kenya.
Agnes Zani says the NADCO 10-Point Agenda is guiding Kenya’s political and economic transition, with a focus on youth jobs, infrastructure and reforms overseen by a national implementation committee.
Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura says Kenya is fully implementing the NADCO report through administrative action, 16 bills and possible referendums, rejecting Edwin Sifuna’s claims of inaction ahead of a March 7 deadline.
During an interview on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Okango said the collaboration between top political leaders, anchored on a 10-Point Agenda, has helped bring the country together for the benefit of all citizens.
Etale commended President Ruto for responding quickly to the Gen Z outcry after his meeting with Raila Odinga, saying it showed a willingness to address citizens’ concerns. He expressed optimism that more would be done “to ensure that the youth, the minority, persons with disability, women, are included in government.”
The Nadco report was concluded and signed on November 25, 2023, and later presented in Parliament, first in the National Assembly on December 7, 2023, and then in the Senate on February 21, 2024. The report, compiled by representatives from both UDA and ODM, proposed constitutional, legal, and policy reforms designed to address pressing national issues.
Lumumba attributed this low rating to deep-rooted hypocrisy among Kenyan voters and the pervasive influence of ethnic politics
The Former Prime Minister urged all political players to allow the process to continue without interruptions.