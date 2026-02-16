Napoli 2–2 Roma: Why this dramatic draw matters in Serie A race
Napoli twice came from behind to draw 2–2 with Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, staying third but slipping further behind Inter as the Serie A title race tightens.
Napoli twice came from behind to draw 2–2 with Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, staying third but slipping further behind Inter as the Serie A title race tightens.
Key January transfer moves and advanced talks across Europe, from Marc Guéhi’s switch to Manchester City to Juventus’ bid for Jean-Philippe Mateta and Nottingham Forest’s push for Lorenzo Lucca.
On loan from Manchester United, Hojlund opened the scoring with a clever slide-in finish that broke the deadlock and stunned the visitors.
The 34-year-old playmaker opened the scoring for Napoli in the 33rd minute, sending the crowd into a brief roar before pain cut the celebration short.
Napoli moved into first place by beating Genoa 2-1, while the major match between Juventus and AC Milan ended in a 0-0 draw. Juventus remains undefeated in sixth place with a 3-3-0 record and 12 points, while Napoli leads the league with a 5-0-1 record and 15 points.
Like his son, Roger Lukaku also played as a centre-forward, representing various sides in Belgium including KV Mechelen and Oostende. He had also represented the Zaire national team, now recognized as DR Congo.