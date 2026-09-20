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Governor Ntutu urges patience as Mau evictees seek compensation
Ntutu said about 300 affected families, mainly from Melelo Ward, should use established government channels as authorities review complaints over the compensation list.
Ntutu said about 300 affected families, mainly from Melelo Ward, should use established government channels as authorities review complaints over the compensation list.
The President said some residents had been unable to fully use or transact on their farms after restrictions were imposed during the process of issuing title deeds for land within the Mau Forest.
By Sunday, only the lower half of the body had been recovered about 200 meters from the suspect’s home.