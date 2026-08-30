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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

NASA

Artemis II crew returns safely after record-breaking deep space mission
Global Affairs

Artemis II crew returns safely after record-breaking deep space mission

Despite the achievement, their return marks the beginning of a careful transition back to life on Earth. Immediately after splashdown, the crew are expected to undergo medical checks aboard a US Navy recovery ship before being flown by helicopter to shore and later transported to Johnson Space Center in Houston for further evaluation.

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Mars shows first signs of electrical storms, scientists say
Global Affairs

Mars shows first signs of electrical storms, scientists say

The rover’s SuperCam instrument detected short electrical bursts, which scientists have nicknamed “mini lightning,” through both sound and electromagnetic measurements. A team of French scientists analysed 28 hours of audio data collected over two Martian years, equivalent to 1,374 days on Earth, and linked these discharges to the movement of dust across the surface.

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