NASA’s Roman Space Telescope set for launch today
Once launched, Roman will travel about 1.6 million kilometres from Earth to Lagrange Point 2, a gravitationally stable region on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun.
Once launched, Roman will travel about 1.6 million kilometres from Earth to Lagrange Point 2, a gravitationally stable region on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun.
Despite the achievement, their return marks the beginning of a careful transition back to life on Earth. Immediately after splashdown, the crew are expected to undergo medical checks aboard a US Navy recovery ship before being flown by helicopter to shore and later transported to Johnson Space Center in Houston for further evaluation.
The four-person crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, launched on April 1, 2026, aboard the Orion spacecraft.
NASA’s Artemis II crew has left Earth orbit for a 10-day lunar flyby, testing Orion systems in deep space and setting up future Moon landings and Mars missions.
The rover’s SuperCam instrument detected short electrical bursts, which scientists have nicknamed “mini lightning,” through both sound and electromagnetic measurements. A team of French scientists analysed 28 hours of audio data collected over two Martian years, equivalent to 1,374 days on Earth, and linked these discharges to the movement of dust across the surface.
Lovell was also part of the Apollo 8 mission and became the first person to travel to the Moon twice, though he never actually stepped on its surface.
The dispute originated from Musk’s recent criticism of Trump’s tax-cut and spending policies, which escalated rapidly.
The blistering public break-up between the world's richest person and the world's most powerful is fraught with political and economic risks all round.