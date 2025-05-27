National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).
Business
Tribunal halts Lang’ata housing project over environmental concerns
According to Omtatah, the site is part of a 120-metre-wide Trans-African Transport Corridor Road and Rail Reserve, already hosting the Southern Bypass.
News
Producers, importers to pay new fees under Kenya’s waste rules
The regulations apply to producers, importers, and brand owners and require them to register with NEMA and pay specific fees based on the products they handle.